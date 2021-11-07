13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Nov. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures continue to run warm this weekend with a daytime high of 80°, which is 8° above average for this time of year. We're waking up to standard time, which means it'll get darker earlier today. Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m. and sunset is at 4:38 p.m. Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon with southwest winds 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.

We'll see a return of increased cloud cover and breezy conditions Tuesday as a system brings some rain and snow changes for southern Sierra and Owen’s Valley. Southern Nevada has a slim 10% chance of seeing some remnants of that storm. We can’t rule out a stray shower around the city but nothing significant. The main observations will be more clouds and winds will pick up on Tuesday. Temperatures drop by 5 degrees Monday and hold steady in the mid 70s for the rest of the week. Drier air and sunny skies return mid-week.