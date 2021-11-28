13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Nov. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —It's a warm end to November and warmer start to December as temperatures range 10-15 degrees above average for the week ahead. We'll see daytime highs land in the low 70s today and tomorrow before mid 70s return to the forecast by Tuesday. Sunday's forecast calls for 72°, just one degree shy of the daily temperature record of 73°. Sunny skies will hold and temperatures will stay steady for next week. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 50s.