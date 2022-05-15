13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, May. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Las Vegas may see its first triple-digit day of the year Sunday. We'll see temperatures soar about 12° above average this afternoon with a daytime high of 100°- some higher elevation neighborhoods like Anthem, Summerlin and Centennial Hills may struggle to leave the upper 90s. We'll pair the heat with high cloud cover and breezy southwest winds- gusts will reach 20-25 mph this afternoon. Stronger winds are expected through the Colorado River Valley. We'll hang on to the heat through the rest of the week with upper 90s through Thursday. The next weather system that brings some wind late in the week looks to bring our temperatures down to seasonal norms- hitting the upper 80s by next weekend.