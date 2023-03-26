13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, March 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We start in the 40s Sunday- with cool conditions sticking around a few more days. Daytime highs are limited to the upper 50s Sunday with brisk northwest breezes 10-20 mph through Monday. Gusty winds move into the higher elevations and areas near Laughlin overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a disturbance slides across the Great Basin, producing some light showers over the mountains of Southern Nevada and Lincoln County. There's a brief spurt near 70° Tuesday (accompanied by southwest winds at 20-30 mph) as our next system approaches... 10-20% shower chances move in Wednesday and Thursday as southwest winds linger at 15-25 mph. We anticipate mid 60s next Friday, which is the last day of March, and are hopeful that temperatures trend back near 70° as we flip the calendar to April next weekend.