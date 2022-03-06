13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Mar. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Below average temperatures stick around for a few more days in Southern Nevada with daytime highs landing in the upper 50s and low 60s through Tuesday. We'll enjoy lighter winds today with NW 20-15 mph conditions through the Las Vegas valley. Breezy conditions return Monday wit gusts to 25 mph. We'll warm into the low 70s by Wednesday, which is closer to what is considered average for this time of year temperature-wise, but it's short lived with another round of wind and cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday.