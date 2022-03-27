13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Mar. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A weather system begins to move into the region tonight that will bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds and shower chances through Tuesday. We'll enjoy another warmer-than-average day Sunday as daytime temperatures land near 87°, one degree shy of the daily temperature record of 88° (set in 2015.) We'll watch temperatures fall back into the low 60s Sunday ahead of a cooler start to the work week. Temperatures will land in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, which is closer to average this time of year. We'll watch for 70% rain chances Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. We could see snow totals 2-4" around 7,000 feet and 6-8" for elevations around 9,500 feet. Not expecting any significant rain accumulation with totals seeing anywhere from 0.01" to 0.25".