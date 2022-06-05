Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Jun. 5, 2022

The June 5, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 10:45:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunday's high of 99° could be our last double-digit temperature of the week as the heat continues to rise. We'll see mostly sunny skies with a light afternoon breeze Sunday before temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s. Triple digits return to the forecast Monday and from there- it just gets hotter. We'll see daytime highs ranging near 105 Tuesday through Thursday with 107° on Friday and 109° on Saturday. By next weekend, we'll be flirting with some daily temperature records. We won't see a lot of relief in overnight temperatures as they fall into the low 80s. We're staying sunny and dry all week.

