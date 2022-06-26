Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot seasonal highs will hold through the weekend. Highs Sunday will hit near 106° around Las Vegas with triple digit teens forecast along the Colorado River Valley. We'll stay mostly dry and sunny with a slim 10% chance of showers and more clouds Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered showers and thundershower chances continue this afternoon through eastern Mohave County and north Nye and Lincoln Counties.

Temperatures in Las Vegas remain slightly above average through Wednesday with daytime highs nearing 107°. Overnight and early morning temperatures aren't providing much relief, only falling into the low to mid 80s. We'll see another round of wind increasing Wednesday through Friday followed by temperatures closer to 100° by next weekend.

