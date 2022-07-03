Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Jul. 3, 2022

The July 3, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:23 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 10:23:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Warm and windy conditions continue through the holiday weekend with daytime highs landing in the upper 90s through Tuesday. Windy and dry conditions contribute to fire danger for Southern Nevada, leading to a Red Flag Warning from Saturday morning through Monday evening. Gusts could exceed 30 mph with relative humidity levels dropping below 10%. Windy conditions stick around through Wednesday before a pattern change brings lighter winds and hotter temperatures later this week.

