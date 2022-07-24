LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of high pressure continues to build and settle over the 4 corners. This high pressure is funneling monsoon moisture into Southern Nevada. Clouds have increased throughout the day Saturday with a few light showers felt around the Las Vegas Valley. This moisture flow is going to last through the weekend and the week. Isolated showers and thundershowers will be possible throughout the day Sunday. It will be breezy with wind gusts as high 30 mph, especially along the Colorado River Basin. This area has higher chances for heavier rain so this and the winds are something to keep in mind if trying to head out to the lake.

Rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday across Southern Nevada. Thundershowers are more likely these days so if you do hear thunder or see lightning get indoors. If you encounter flash flooding, turn around, don’t drown. Periods of gray skies will continue throughout the week.

The increased moisture has brought down temperatures substantially and we’ll continue on this cooling trend into the week.