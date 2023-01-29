13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, January 29, 2023

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday sees afternoon highs land in the mid 50s as winds at 15-20 mph come from the southwest- gusts reach towards 30 mph. The wind will pair with increasing clouds as our next weather system approaches. There's a 10% rain chance in Las Vegas on Sunday night and a more likely 30% chance Monday morning and afternoon. Snow is expected in the mountains Sunday through Monday- bringing a Winter Weather Advisory for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Red Rock Canyon. We could see 2-5" of snow above 5,000 ft. That system ushers in north winds at 10-20 mph on Monday, limiting highs to the upper 40s with clouds alongside the showers. Monday night tumbles to the low 30s as north winds linger, and those 10-20 mph north winds Tuesday will also keep highs in the upper 40s. That's about a dozen degrees below the norm for late January! February begins on a chilly foot with freezing sunrise temperatures on Wednesday before afternoon highs reach the low 50s.

