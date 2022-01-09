13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mild weather and sunny skies continues through the weekend with daytime highs landing in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll enjoy light north winds through the weekend with gustier conditions through the Colorado River Valley- gusts will reach up to 35 mph. Lows land in the 40s through the start of next week with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s Sunday. Lee Canyon will see highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with a light breeze. Thicker cloud cover returns next week with a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon and highs landing near the seasonal average in the upper 50s.