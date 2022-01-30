Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022

items.[0].videoTitle
The January 30, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 10:33:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 60s with light winds through the weekend around the city and breezes around the Colorado River Basin. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the beginning of the week, eventually clearing towards the end with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s but start on a gradual cooling trend with temperatures dropping down to the low to mid 50s for highs on Wednesday. A cold front will seep through and keep us cooler through the end of the week with highs returning to the 60s by next Saturday. Northerly winds will pick up on Wednesday across the valley, adding to the chill.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018