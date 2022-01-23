13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Jan. 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Lingering north breezes will continue through the Colorado River Valley today with gusts up to 35 mph. We'll see wind speeds backing off by the afternoon as the area of low pressure starts moving east across southern Arizona. Meanwhile Las Vegas sees wind speeds closer to 10-15 mph with temperatures landing slightly above normal. Daytime highs will hit the low 60s Sunday and mid 60s Monday under mostly sunny skies. We'll see another round of wind return on Tuesday, ushering in cooler air and temps in the upper 50s/low 60s by Wednesday. A quick rebound brings us back to the mid 60s by Thursday. Overnight and early morning temperatures will continue falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. We expect to stay dry for the week ahead.