13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, February 12, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breezes approach 10-15 mph Sunday afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph. Daytime highs reach the mid 60s despite thicker clouds. We'll see a 20% chance of showers Sunday night into early Monday morning- mostly after 9 p.m. Monday looks fairly calm with mostly sunny conditions and breezy afternoon winds while temperatures fall into the low 60s. Northwest winds pick up Tuesday (Valentine's Day) - there will be a High Wind Watch in place Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. West or northwest winds 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are possible.