13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Feb. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday temperatures land in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies with overnight and early morning temperatures falling into the 40s. Breezy conditions persist for the Colorado River Valley with gusts near 35 mph. We’re kicking off warming trend with highs a few degrees warmer each day through the end of next week. As the week progresses, highs will rise to the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday. For areas near the Arizona border like Laughlin/Bullhead city, highs will reach the 80s during the middle of the week. If you’re up in the mountains then mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s are expected.

Looking at the long-term- as we get towards the end of the week, we'll watch for an area of low pressure that will push inland off the pacific coast. We could pick up some light showers as a result on Friday and Saturday, but right now it looks like the biggest impact will come in the form of wind and cooler temperatures. We'll fall back into the low 60s by next weekend.