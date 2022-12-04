13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, December 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our quiet weekend continues with the exception of a small rain/snow chance for our local mountains. There's a low pressure system over the eastern pacific that will bring heavy snow to the Sierra with a decent amount of rain for Owens Valley before moisture tapers off Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas will miss out on most precipitation chances- instead we'll see partly cloudy skies with southwest winds ranging 10-15 mph. Daytime highs Sunday will remain more than 5° above average in the mid 60s. From here, we'll see a cooling trend that will bring daytime highs into the mid 50s by Tuesday and low 50s by Thursday. Storm chances increase Tuesday-Wednesday bringing 30% chances for the Spring Mountains and 10% chances for the valley.