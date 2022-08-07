13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Aug. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another dry and sunny day ahead with daytime highs hitting 103° Sunday. No major weather worries with east winds staying below 10 mph through the weekend. Monday is somewhat of a transition day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures soaring into the triple digits. We'll see a small chance of monsoon storms Monday evening, leading to a greater chance of rain, thunder and lighting Tuesday through Saturday. Right now it looks like the best chance of storms will be Tuesday night through Wednesday night with precipitation chances ranging around 40%. Moisture will cap our temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the rest of the week with overnight lows falling into the low 80s.