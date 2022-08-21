13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Aug. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is drying out and getting hotter as high pressure moves into the region. We'll see mostly sunny skies paired with a daytime high near 100°. As high pressure builds, temperatures peak near 104° Tuesday. Monsoon moisture lingers leading to hot and humid conditions this afternoon. We're starting the day with dewpoints in the 60s. The break in monsoon action is shortlived as storm chances return to our region Wednesday-Friday. As a result, daytime highs will remain cooler than average for most of the week.