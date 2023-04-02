13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, April 2, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With abundant sunshine and afternoon breezes, we're looking at the warmest temperatures of the year so far Sunday with daytime highs landing in the mid to upper 70s. That's ahead of a strong storm system moving into our region that brings strong winds, cool weather and small rain chances. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning kicks in by 5 p.m. Sunday and lasts through 5 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph may start early afternoon in areas near Barstow and Spring Mountains. The strong wind ushers in a major cool-down- bringing our daytime highs more than 15 below average. Monday will see temperatures in the upper 50s paired with partly cloudy skies, blowing patchy dust, and a small chance of rain. Tuesday looks partly cloudy with gusty winds and temperatures in the upper 50s. We'll see temperatures gradually warming through the week- bringing us closer to seasonal norms by next weekend.