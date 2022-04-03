13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Apr. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A weak storm system is pushing through the region today bringing a cool down in temperatures, slight chance of rain, and mostly cloudy skies. We'll see daytime highs land in the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday before falling into the upper 50s overnight. Cloudy skies will pair with a 10% shower chance for the valley and a 20% chance for the local mountains. We'll see dry and warmer conditions return to southern Nevada Monday and Tuesday, climbing to 90°. A brief and subtle cool down is expected Wednesday with low 80s, but unseasonably warm temperatures can be expected all week.