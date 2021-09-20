13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Sept. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An air quality alert has been issued due to wildfire smoke coming in from South Central California. Hazy skies are expected for Monday, which could reduce visibility in some areas. High pressure will continue to build holding that smoke in place but we do have a cold front passing through the Northern Great Basin that will bring northerly winds on Monday that will bring highs down to slightly below average. Winds can gust upwards to 25 mph around the city Monday but are expected to stay below fire danger thresholds. Temperatures will gradually rise above average, flirting with the triple digits for the middle and end of the week.

This area of high pressure will move eastward and some models are showing a shortwave of energy developing over Southern California towards the end of the week. This combined with ridging to our east will create a southerly flow that could bring some moisture from Northern Mexico. As of now, most of this is likely to stay to the west of the Mojave desert but we have to keep an eye out on this developing pattern.