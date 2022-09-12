13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Sep. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Increasing moisture continues to flow into Southern Nevada as remnants of former hurricane Kay move inland. Rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday. Scattered chances for showers and storms remain for Southern Nevada and surrounding counties. Keep the umbrella at the ready if you’re heading out. There is a Flood Watch in effect for Nye and Lincoln counties until early Wednesday.

The unsettled pattern has put an end to the extreme heat felt across the West last week. Temperatures will continue to take a dive. Highs for the rest of the week will remain in the 90s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will struggle to surpass 90℉ across the Las Vegas Valley. The Laughlin/Bullhead City areas will stay below 100℉ for the most part next week. Humidity will steadily rise as moisture continues to spill in.

So we’ll have an active start to the week with gusty winds and flooding being concerns. The atmosphere will eventually become more stable towards the end of the week, heading into the weekend. We’ll see temperatures rise a few degrees and winds pick up.