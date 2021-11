LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More clouds will build late Sunday into Monday as a short wave of energy pushes through. A breeze will stick around for Monday with gusts as high as 20-25 mph around the valley. Temperatures will stay relatively uniform for the week. Highs will remain in the upper 70s through next weekend and lows will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

The high Sierra’s could see some precipitation through Inyo county but Clark county looks to stay dry for the week.