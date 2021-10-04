13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Oct. 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday will remain quiet for the most part, but clouds will continue to build as this cut off low off the Pacific coast will make its way through late Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain around average for Monday but will plummet for Tuesday with highs just reaching the upper 70s to low 80s around the city and hover around 60 for higher elevations. This incoming system has the potential to bring some moisture late Monday but storms are more likely Tuesday. Highest precipitation amounts look to remain in western Arizona but moist air will move over the valley so showers and thunderstorms are possible around the city and northwest.

A cooler and unsettled pattern will dominate for the week. Temperatures will remain below average for the week. Models are showing a lull in precipitation for Wednesday and Thursday before another weather system is set to push in on Friday. Timing and amounts will depend on how deep this moisture level gets but higher chances of rain look to be for the Sierra’s. High elevation snow is possible. This low pressure system will cause winds to pick up heading into the weekend.