13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Nov. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strong high pressure maintains its grip over the desert southwest. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through Monday, running about 10 degrees above normal and near record values. Monday we’ll have mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s across the valley. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s around the Spring Mountains and flirt with the 90s for areas like Laughlin.

Light breezes around the area on Monday, especially around the Colorado River basin and for higher elevations. Winds will remain on the lighter side though for the week ahead.

A shortwave trough will bring temperatures down for the middle of the week. Highs will drop to around normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. More clouds will filter in with this system but overall a mild, average week.