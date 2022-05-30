13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, May. 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A breeze sticks around the Southern Great Basin Sunday, keeping that Fire Weather Danger Warning in effect through Sunday evening. Something to keep in mind over this holiday weekend: no outdoor burning recommended. These winds have kicked up dust at times. Reduced visibility is still possible over these next few hours for Southern Nevada and the surrounding regions. As this dust continues to get lofted, air quality has slide into the unhealthy zone. Sensitive groups are advised to take precautions if going outside.

Memorial Day is forecast to be our coolest day of the week. Highs will drop 5 to 10 degrees below average. Highs Monday will reach the low to mid 80s around the Las Vegas Valley. The Laughlin/Bullhead City areas will reach the 90s but if you’re looking for a cooler escape, highs will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Spring Mountains. Temperatures will rebound again Tuesday. Highs will reach the triple digits Thursday and we’re in for another round of wind for the end of the week.