13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Mar. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A weaker system will bring a cold front down from the Northwest Monday. Temperatures will fall a few degrees with highs still running well below average in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will also pick up with sustained northwest winds between 15-20 mph and gusts over 25 mph possible around the Las Vegas Valley. Highs will remain in the mid 30s for the Spring Mountains and gusts over 30 mph possible for our northwestern regions. There are no advisories out around the city at this time but as winds ramp up, blowing dust is going to be a concern. This can reduce visibility at times and heighten allergies. The Allergy Index is high for Monday and will stay in the medium-high range through the week. The winds will also create difficult conditions on the lakes for small crafts. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Monday.

After this cold front sweeps through, temperatures will rebound on Tuesday and winds will calm down a little. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s around the city, the 40s in the mountains and upper 60s along the Colorado River Basin. We’ll continue to warm through Wednesday with highs in the 70s, bringing us up to around average temperatures for this time of year. However, we take another dive on this rollercoaster forecast as another system will plow through late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will plummet back down to the 50s and winds will pick up significantly. There is still some uncertainty on the temperature outlook for Thursday and Friday but we look to remain on the cooler side through Friday. Highs will start to rise again for the weekend.