13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Mar. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wind Advisory for all Southern Nevada remains in effect through Sunday evening. It’s extended through Monday along the Colorado River Valley. We turned over to a northerly flow with a cold front bringing cooler air, blasting the region Sunday. Highs dropped down closer to average in the low to mid 70s across the valley and the 40s for our northwest mountain range. Sustained winds between 20-30 mph will blow across the valley Sunday with gusts as high as 45 mph possible. As winds pick up, the chance for blowing dust will increase so make sure to stay weather aware on the roads. It will still be a little breezy across the valley floor Tuesday.

High pressure will steadily build behind this system and temperatures will rise again to above average. Towards the end of the week, highs will be in the 80s and then 90s heading into the weekend.