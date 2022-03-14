13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Mar. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gusty conditions along the Eastern Sierra Slopes and the Western Mojave Desert will priest through the evening. Gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph possible for high elevations in Nye and Lincoln counties. This shortwave of energy will move out later Sunday evening with calmer conditions in-store for Monday.

Temperatures will continue to run above average for the week ahead. Monday we’ll hit highs in the low to mid 70s around the Las Vegas Valley. The Laughlin/Bullhead City area will reach the 80s and stay there through the week. Las Vegas will catch up with a high near 80 on Tuesday. We do have another shortwave of energy stemming off a northwest low that will pass through on Wednesday. The most action will come in the form of winds. There are no advisories out right now but expect breezy conditions across Southern Nevada throughout the day. This system won’t pick up too much moisture, and the moisture we will see will mostly be in the form of clouds. There is a slight chance for precipitation for Lincoln county but the rest of the region will stay dry. Highs will drop back down to the 70s Wednesday but will still remain above normal through the week.

It looks like we’ll hit the 80s again on Saturday. Models are showing another system developing Sunday that will cool us down to the low to mid 70s. There is much uncertainty in the forecast at this point and if we’ll be able to get a slightly wet pattern. I’m putting in a chance for light showers on Sunday around the city with higher chances through Nye and Lincoln counties.