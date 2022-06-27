13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jun. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot, slightly above seasonal highs will hold through the week. Highs will range between 105℉-110℉ around the Las Vegas Valley with triple digit teens forecast along the Colorado River Valley. Scattered chances remain for the beginning of the week. Our highest chances to see some rain will be through Mohave county and east and south of the I-15. We have strong high pressure building overhead that will fight with this low-level energy to keep a lid on precipitation. If the energy manages to penetrate the stable dry air building across Southern Nevada, these showers will be diurnally driven, mostly tapering off in the evening. Moisture will remain limited around Clark county but will have to keep an eye out on moisture development over these next few days. Showers could pop-up for higher elevations.

This high pressure ridge will be the dominant weather player for the upcoming week, bringing those hot temperatures. Winds look to increase for the middle of the week. Heat-related illnesses will be a top concern so limit outdoor activity and stay hydrated with cooling breaks.