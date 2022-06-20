13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jun. 19, 2022

Watch
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High pressure will start building this week, allowing temperatures to rebound to the triple digits again by Tuesday. Temperatures will hover around average/slightly above normal with highs remaining between 100℉-110℉ through the week around the Las Vegas Valley. Triple digit teens are forecast for the Laughlin/Bullhead City areas by the middle of the week. If you’re looking to catch a break from the heat, comfortable highs in the 70s will welcome you in the Spring Mountains.

A subtropical ridge over the South-central states will create conditions for monsoon. This is where things get tricky in the forecast. We have a stable layer of dry air coming in with this high pressure. Moisture coming in from the South-central states will try to penetrate the dry air over the Mojave Desert but this will be difficult. The fight will continue through the middle and end of the week. I am putting slight chances for pop-up showers Wednesday and Thursday and then again Sunday. These chances will mostly be for higher elevations. Most of the region is trending dry with shower possibilities light.

