13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jan. 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A much milder and cooler night ahead for Sunday as winds continue to calm down and we’ll have clear skies. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 60s by Monday afternoon. High pressure ridging will continue to dominate our weather pattern keeping us with mostly clear skies and running a few degrees above average.

There is a shortwave of energy that will slightly disrupt the stable high pressure here on Tuesday. Impacts will be low, but winds will pick up with gusts over 25 mph possible on Tuesday for the Southern Great Basin. Higher winds are expected along the Colorado River Valley. Temperatures will take a quick dip Wednesday but will rebound by Thursday.

Temperatures will stay pretty steady after with highs remaining in the mid 60s through the weekend.