13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jan. 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Windy conditions will continue for the Colorado River Basin and the mountains through Monday. Winds will gradually calm down early next week.

Chilly nights will stick around for the region for the beginning of the week. For Las Vegas lows will be down to the low to mid 30s so if you are out late or early tomorrow morning proper attire is needed. The Spring Mountains will maintain highs in the 40s for the week. As for our northwest regions, there is an Avalanche Warning in effect for Wasington county in southern Utah, including the St. George area. This will stay in effect through Monday morning. Travel in warned areas is not recommended. Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created hazardous avalanche conditions.

Temperatures will slowly rebound this week with highs in the 60s by Thursday around the Las Vegas valley and flirting with the 70s for the Laughlin/Bullhead City area. Overall, we’ll have a much milder week than last with early week clouds breaking towards the end of the week.