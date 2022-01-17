13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Jan. 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures are shaping up to remain in the upper 50s to low 60s for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Winds will still be a little breezy for the mountains and along the Colorado River Basin. We have a coastal low that has been slowly moving inland and is expected to make landfall Monday. Models are showing a short wave of energy bringing moisture and wedging out dry air across Southern Nevada. There are going to be slight chances for isolated showers late Monday into early Tuesday but most of the region is shaping up to be dry. We’ll see most of that moisture in the form of clouds.

Temperatures will steadily rise for the week ahead with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. Overall we’ll have a pretty mild week with those clouds gradually breaking towards the end of the week.