13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Feb. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and warm temperatures on tap this week with high pressure helping highs climb 10º above average by Tuesday. Monday features sunshine and calm winds with morning temps in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. By Tuesday, highs jump to the low 70s where we'll hold for the rest of the week. To put it in perspective, 62º is the average high temperature in Las Vegas this time of year, with record values in the mid to upper 70s each day this week. Rounds of breezy wind will pick up by the middle of the week, but other than that, the sunny skies and 70s hold through this coming weekend.