13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Feb. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’ll welcome an unsettled weather pattern this week as a deep area of low pressure continues to strengthen across the Northwest through Canada. This is a two part-system, the first part we’ll see late Sunday and Monday. We have a shortwave of energy coming with upper-level troughing from this strong northwest low pressure system. This will increase wind speeds prompting a Wind Advisory to take effect on Monday from the Northwest deserts to Southern Nevada and extending through the eastern Mojave desert. Winds will range between 20-30 mph with gusts as high 50 mph possible at times. Moisture will be limited ahead of this cold front swinging in from this low so most of the area will stay dry but there are chances for pop-up showers through Lincoln and Mohave counties.

Now for the second part, a strong cold front will swing through on Tuesday, bringing with it a burst of cold air from the north. There are no wind advisories out for Tuesday and Wednesday but I wouldn’t be surprised if any were issued. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible across the valley and along the Colorado River. As this long-wave trough moves over the area, upper level moisture will increase and has a chance to break through our dry walls late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Right now, it looks like moisture will be limited with light snow showers forecasted for the Spring Mountains, Lincoln and Nye county with light accumulation. There is the chance for a wintry mix to dig southward toward the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada. Little to no accumulation expected in this area.

After this frontal passage, temperatures will take a dive, dropping to about 10 degrees below average.