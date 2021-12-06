13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Dec. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big pattern changes are on the way. A weak cold front will pass through on Sunday. It’ll have little effect around the valley except for light winds. Gustier winds along the Colorado River Basin with gusts as high as 35 mph along the river. Gusts between 20-25 mph are possible for higher elevations.

This high pressure ridge that hasn’t moved in over a week will weaken and be pushed away. This will allow for shortwave troughing off the Pacific Northwest to dive closer to the valley over a period of a few days. Highs will drop to the 60s for the week and the coolest air of the season is possible on Friday and the weekend with highs in the 50s. Windy conditions will stick around the Colorado River and higher elevations for the beginning of the week.

A more potent low off the Pacific Northwest will increase chances for precipitation later in the week. Light showers possible Tuesday around the valley with the chance of snow showers for our mountainous regions. Thursday is when we’ll see the major shift in dynamics with those rain chances increase all of Southern Nevada including Las Vegas. Mountain snow is possible for the end of the week too as temperatures plummet. Scattered showers possible on the valley floor Thursday and early Friday. Winds will pick up for the end of the work week. Highs will remain seasonably cool for the weekend.