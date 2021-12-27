13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Dec. 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rain and snow shower chances will remain for the week. An approaching front will bring moderate chances for rain and snow to the Southern Great Basin on Monday. The orientation of this low and troughing looks to keep precipitation on the lighter side so it won’t be a wash-out and there are no advisories out at this time. Most of this moisture will be seen in the form of cloud-cover over the Las Vegas valley with light showers possible at times. Higher chances for rain and snow will center around the Spring Mountains and the Colorado River Basin. This system will start with a good amount of moisture hitting the Sierra’s then picking back up again east of the city.

Winds will be a factor with this system on Monday with gusts as high as 30 mph around the valley floor and as high as 50 mph for the mountains. Temperatures will continue to drop for the week. As we continue to cool, especially overnight, rain chances will turn over to rain/snow chances for Southern Nevada for the week. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The highest chances for a wintry mix will be late Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will plummet below seasonal averages with temperatures just reaching the 40s starting Tuesday through the New Year. Low temperatures will approach freezing levels on the valley floor. Winter weather attire will be needed for the week.

Chances for precipitation will decline towards the end of the week and we’ll ring in the New Year with cool temperatures but more sun!