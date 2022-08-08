13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Aug. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have another widespread round of monsoon on tap for the beginning of the work week. So far models are showing a good batch of moisture pushing into Mohave and Clark Counties late Monday/Tuesday. Higher chances Monday will be south of the Las Vegas Valley through southern Clark County and Mohave County. Storms with heavy rain and lightning are possible. Flash flooding will be a concern, especially areas that have experienced flooding in these past few weeks. High pressure over the Four Corners is funneling that moisture from the southwest but it’s also working in conjunction with an area of low pressure pushing through California to bring in moisture. This will increase rain and storm chances for Southern Nevada on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be the most action packed days this week. Rain and storm chances will stay in the forecast through the weekend and heading into next weekend. High temperatures will dive back down to the 90s for most of the week with humidity.