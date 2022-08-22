13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Aug. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Severe weather in the region will linger into the evening. After Tornado Warnings earlier in the Mesquite and Western Arizona areas there is still a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for the lower Colorado River Basin. These are no conditions to be outside. If a Tornado Warning is issued, seek shelter immediately. The lowest point in the center of the structure you're in and away from windows. If you encounter any flooding, turn around. These storms are also producing gusty winds, as high as 70 mph.

Monsoon will calm down for the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will struggle to reach the triple digits this week. Highs will hover in the upper 90s to low 100s across the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend and next week. Highs will also remain in the low 100s along the Colorado River Basin. The mountains will remain in the 70s.

Storm chances ramp up again in the middle of the week.