13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Apr. 3, 2022

The April 3, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas
Posted at 9:16 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 00:16:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will rebound to the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Running between 10-15 degrees above normal. A few clouds will linger into Monday but expect bright skies through most of the week.

A weak frontal boundary will push through Wednesday, bringing us down about 10 degrees but still running above average. Winds will pick up with breezy conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusts over 20 mph possible around the city and over 30 mph along the Colorado River Basin and the mountains. Temperatures will then rise again heading into the weekend with 90s on the way for Saturday. Then another weather system will push in from the Pacific Northwest, with a cold snap bringing us down about 10 degrees. This will lead to a more unsettled pattern for the beginning of next week.

