13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Apr. 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will continue to rise heading into Monday with highs just scrapping past 90 for some areas across the valley. A weather system plowing through from the Pacific Northwest will trek southeastward over the Southern Great Basin. This next weather system will sweep through Tuesday but ahead of this system winds will start to pick up Monday. Winds can gusts over 30 mph across the desert southwest. There are wind advisories out at this time but I wouldn’t be surprised if any were issued on Tuesday as this system pulls through. Winds Tuesday are looking to be sustained 20-30 mph with gusts over 45 mph possible. As we’ve been drier leading into this, there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop off to the low to mid 80s Tuesday and stay there through Thursday. Overall we won’t catch a significant break from the windy conditions as times of gusty conditions will stay with us throughout the week. We have a more potent system that will dig southeastward Thursday bringing with it the chance for showers heading into the weekend. Temperatures will take another dive with highs just reaching the 70s Friday and Saturday.