13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday, August 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northwest Mohave County. It remains in effect through 5:30 pm.

Heavy rain and several lightning strikes have been detected over Route 93, east of the Hoover Dam this afternoon.

A Flood Advisory has also been issued for Southern Nevada, east of Primm. Heavy rain has produced up to an inch and a half of rain in a short amount of time. Scattered thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast for tonight.

Monday is expected to be drier with seasonable temperatures. Tuesday night through Friday, slight chances for thunderstorm activity returns.

Forecast models are showing the highest thunderstorm chances next Saturday and Sunday.