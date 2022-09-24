13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, September 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calm conditions with wake-up temperatures in 70s early this Saturday morning. Las Vegas will reach the 80s by 10 a.m. and touch the mid 90s between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. as mostly sunny conditions cover Southern Nevada. Breezes will be limited to 5-15 mph the next several days. Evening temperatures in the 80s will dip to the 70s by 10 p.m. and drop to the low 70s late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Highs climb to the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday, which is 5° to 10° above average for late September. Lows at night remain in the low 70s this weekend and next week. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the warm, sunny weather pattern will break down next week, with isolated shower and thundershower chances starting Wednesday and Thursday across Southern Nevada.