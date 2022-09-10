13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, September 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An influx of humidity late Friday night and early Saturday will bring off and on showers and thundershowers to Southern Nevada the first half of the weekend. It's a 40% chance of passing rain from Saturday morning through Saturday night, which should combine with humidity and clouds to keep highs in the mid 80s for the first time in nearly three months. Sunday heats up to the low 90s as partly cloudy conditions return, although humidity may trip off a few spotty afternoon thundershowers (30% chance). Low to mid 90s continue next week, with isolated storm chances Monday and Tuesday to the tune of 20% to 30%. Nighttime and early morning lows will be more comfortable, in the mid and upper 70s for the foreseeable future, which also means nicer conditions outside in the morning. We'll trend drier by Wednesday.