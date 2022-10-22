13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, October 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strong southwest winds on the way this weekend with gusts increasing from 30 mph to 50 mph by the afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in place from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday for Las Vegas, gusts near 65 mph are expected for Red Rock Canyon. This brings the threat of blowing dust and strong crosswinds, blowing dust and downed tree limbs. The system brings a 30% chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly for our higher elevations. Winds back off to 25-30 mph Sunday with mostly sunny skies and significantly cooler temperatures. We'll wake up to temperatures in the mid 50s before highs stay in the 60s for the first time since early May. Expect lingering north breezes at 15-25 mph on Monday with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Nighttime temperatures in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the low and mid 70s are expected most of next week. Another round of breezes will arrive Wednesday into Thursday with another cold front.