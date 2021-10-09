13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning Oct. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusts gradually weaken Saturday with temps starting in the 50s and landing in the mid 70s during the afternoon. Sunny skies hold through Sunday with highs in the 70s. Anticipating some afternoon cloud development,especially over the higher terrain, and perhaps an isolated light shower or two, but overall dry conditions will dominate the day. Northerly breezes can be expected as high pressure builds into the Great Basin behind the shortwave trough. Sunday will be dry and tranquil with generally light winds outside of the Colorado River Valley where northerly breezes will persist. Our next front arrives Monday with gusts back up to 30 mph and another chance for scattered showers. Highs fall another 10º by Tuesday, capped in the mid 60s, with lows in the 40s through the middle of next week. Winds calm, skies clear, and temps warm back to the mid 70s by the end of next week.