13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Dry and warm weather is expected throughout southern Nevada this weekend. We'll see temperatures landing in the upper 80s and low 90s, which is above average for early October in Las Vegas. A weather system moves in early next week that brings a 10% shower chance Monday night, mostly cloudy skies and 30% storm chances Tuesday, and a lingering 20% shower chance Wednesday morning. The system will help temperatures cool to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, then upper 70s by Friday. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.