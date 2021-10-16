13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures kick off in the low and mid 50s across the valley early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday looks pleasant with sunshine taking us into the mid to upper 70s. Some added cloud cover moves in by Sunday morning as south winds kick up to 10-20 mph. Daytime highs will land near 80° Sunday, which is closer to average for this time of year. Breezy conditions turn windy Monday as a system passes just to our north. The wind ushers in a drop in temperatures for Monday-Tuesday as we hover in the low 70s. The cooler conditions don't stick around for long as we'll see temperatures climb back into the 80s by Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s.